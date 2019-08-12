Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view to become the new WWE Universal Champion
This is Rollins’ second reign with the WWE Universal Title. Lesnar won the title back at Extreme Rules on July 14, defeating Rollins after cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:
