WWE were involved yesterday in a Fox Sports’ Founders Day. WWE 24/7 Champion Elias appeared at the event for the ‘live crowd’ in attendance.

Elias performed a concert for the crowd. During the show Drake Maverick approached Elias for in an attempt to win the title. As Elias was dealing with Maverick, R-Truth was able to roll-up Elias for the win. R-Truth is now a 24/7 Champion for the 13th time. Maverick is currently second in the rankings with four title reigns.

Check out the video below for all of the shenanigans.

