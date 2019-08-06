R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s WWE RAW featured a segment that saw Mike Kanellis win the title from wife Maria Kanellis while at her OBGYN appointment. Mike then ran to the waiting room but Truth and Carmella were waiting for him, which led to Truth regaining the title.

This is Truth’s eleventh reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. This was Mike’s second. Maria won the title last Monday night during the RAW Reunion special.

Below are photos and video from tonight’s title change: