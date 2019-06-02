The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won the Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXV” event to capture the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles. The other teams in the match were The Forgotten Sons’ Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.
This is the first title run for The Street Profits. The titles had been vacant since The War Raiders relinquished them in mid-May due to their call-ups to the RAW roster.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut:
