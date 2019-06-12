WWE SmackDown will be getting a new logo when the blue brand debuts on Fox this fall.

As seen below, the new logo was featured in a recent ad from Fox Sports, which included Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

WWE SmackDown will premiere on the Fox broadcast network beginning Friday, October 4. The show will continue to air live each week at 8pm ET, switching from Tuesdays to Fridays.

You can see the new logo below: