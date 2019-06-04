WWE has announced that WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will be on tonight’s SmackDown, fresh off the homecoming trip to Ghana.

Kofi will team with Xavier Woods to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on tonight’s episode, the final before Kofi defends against Dolph Ziggler at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show:

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appears

* Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

* Lars Sullivan gives an interview

Remember to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.