A new thirty-second “coming soon” commercial for WWE SmackDown aired on Fox during Sunday night programming.

The promo features Triple H, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, and others.

SmackDown will premiere on Fox at 8pm ET on Friday, October 4, and will air live each week in that timeslot.

You can see the new commercial below: