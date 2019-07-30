The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler is now official for WWE SummerSlam.
WWE officially announced the match on Twitter this afternoon. Ziggler and Miz reignited their rivalry on RAW and SmackDown earlier this month but it was recently reported that WWE had no plans to do Miz vs. Ziggler at SummerSlam.
The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place on August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.
Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Owens will quit WWE if he loses.
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz