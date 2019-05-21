Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon is now official for WWE Super ShowDown.

The match was announced on tonight’s RAW by Shane after Reigns issued a challenge.

Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The special will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the updated card for WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

50-Man Battle Royal