Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot to defeat Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title at tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Lesnar cashed in after Rollins and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch won the Winners Take All Extreme Rules main event over Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. Lesnar quickly defeated Rollins with the F5 and the pay-per-view went off the air with Lesnar standing tall with Paul Heyman.
This is Lesnar’s third reign with the Universal Title. Rollins won the title back at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Lesnar.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:
