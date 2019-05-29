WWE and Glu launched the new WWE Universe mobile game today.

You can download the game from the App Store or Google Play. Above is the gameplay trailer and below is the full announcement from WWE and Glu:

GLU AND WWE® LAUNCH WWE UNIVERSE

Players embark on a WWE journey to build a roster of Superstars and dominate their opponents

San Francisco, Calif. – May 29, 2019 – Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced the availability of WWE Universe on the App Store and Google Play. As part of a multi-year agreement with WWE (NYSE: WWE), and developed by the same studio as Glu’s largest sports franchise, Tap Sports Baseball, WWE Universe offers the most authentic WWE experience on mobile to date, allowing players to build and train dream rosters before challenging others.

One-touch controls, console-quality graphics, and nearly 700 unique in-ring animations allow players to bring the action of WWE with them wherever they go. The game also features a robust roster of more than 240 Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers to choose from including The Rock®, Roman Reigns®, Becky Lynch®, Seth Rollins®, Kofi Kingston®, Ronda Rousey® and Andre The Giant™.

“WWE Universe is the culmination of Glu and WWE’s shared goal of delivering best-in-class mobile entertainment for players around the world,” said Nick Earl, Glu’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Developed by an incredibly talented team of WWE enthusiasts, the game delivers on authenticity and features gameplay elements that create an immersive in-ring experience players will enjoy. We expect this game to expand our user reach globally, bolster our sports genre portfolio, and deliver year round results as a solid Growth Game.”

“With a true passion for WWE and a best-in-class development team, Glu has created a unique mobile experience that will resonate with fans worldwide and enable them to further engage with our brand,” said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer.

Features of WWE Universe

* Assemble a roster of your favorite Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT Superstars – Including Legends and Hall of Famers

* Authentic storylines, signature moves, chants and music

* Explore in-game storylines and content tied to current WWE programming

* Time your tap to deliver your favorite Superstars’ signature moves with easy one-touch controls

* Train your Superstars to their full potential

* Compete against other players around the world in daily and weekly events, PvP and challenges

* Join a Club or create your own to access exclusive events and win top prizes

WWE Universe is available for free from the App Store at http://bit.ly/2X2MmOU and on Google Play at http://bit.ly/2K1MQkB.