Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California with fallout from last night’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that pro boxer Tyson Fury will be on tonight’s RAW to further the new feud with Braun Strowman. The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is a Last Woman Standing match between Lacey Evans and Natalya. There will also be a Draft Showcase to hype the upcoming WWE Draft, but WWE did not explain what that Showcase is. Tonight’s RAW will also feature more build for the upcoming Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia.

WWE still has not released their official RAW preview for tonight, as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show, and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.