Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW will take place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts with the final red brand hype for Sunday’s big pay-per-view.

RAW will feature Seth Rollins vs. Andrade with Rollins’ Team RAW spot on the line, plus RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defending against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, and tag team action with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch teaming up. Rey Mysterio will also be there ahead of his match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Natalya vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka is also advertised.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Seth Rollins to wager his Survivor Series berth against Andrade on Raw

* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to compete in tag team action on Raw

* Rey Mysterio to appear live on Raw before challenging Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series

* Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins to challenge Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

* Natalya to battle WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka

