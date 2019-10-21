Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio as the road to Crown Jewel continues.

WWE has announced that Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be on RAW to discuss why he set fire to the Firefly Funhouse last week. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will also be on RAW, to announce the final member of Team Flair for Crown Jewel. Matches announced for tonight include Andrade vs. Sin Cara plus The Street Profits and a mystery partner vs. The OC. Rey Mysterio will also appear live.

