Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee with the fallout from WWE Clash of Champions.

RAW will feature the finals of the King of the Ring tournament with Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin. No other matches have been announced but it will be interesting to see how they follow up on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt attacking WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the end of the Clash pay-per-view.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* The King approaches: Corbin vs. Gable

* Back on Boss Time? – Fallout from Banks vs. Lynch

* What will be the fallout from The Fiend’s ruthless assault on Rollins?

* Alexander the second? – Cedric going for AJ’s WWE United States Title after Clash loss?

