Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY with the fallout from WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE has not confirmed that new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on tonight’s RAW. No matches have been announced for tonight but it looks like Roman Reigns might appear as he was announced locally on Sunday.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* The Brock Party resumes

* Club house rules: new WWE United States Champion AJ Styles

* What friends are for: fallout from the 2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.