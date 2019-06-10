Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California with fallout from WWE Super ShowDown.

Tonight’s show is set to feature The Revival challenging RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. The Miz will host MizTV with WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. There will also be a segment with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrating Shane’s Super ShowDown win over Roman Reigns.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* “Brock Party” postponed by Seth Rollins

* Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre to celebrate “The Best in the World’s” triumph over Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown

* Becky Lynch gets “Nasty” before WWE Stomping Grounds

* Miz TV will welcome The Samoan Submission Machine

* Ryder & Hawkins and The Revival to collide in WrestleMania rematch for Raw Tag Team Titles

* Braun Strowman stands tall in Jeddah

* WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth on the run

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.