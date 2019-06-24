Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington with the fallout from Sunday’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

WWE has announced two top matches for tonight’s show – new WWE United States Champion Ricochet vs. AJ Styles in a non-title match, plus a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns. No other matches or appearances have been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Reigns to battle McMahon & McIntyre in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match

* United States Champion Ricochet to battle AJ Styles tonight

* Seth Rollins’ Universal challenges

* The Man might not be finished with The Lady in the aftermath of WWE Stomping Grounds

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.