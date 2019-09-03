Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

SmackDown will feature King of the Ring quarterfinal matches with Andrade vs. Chad Gable and Elias vs. Ali. WWE is also teasing an apology from Roman Reigns to Daniel Bryan after last night’s in-ring attack. There will also be fallout from the RAW heel turn by SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. 205 Live will feature Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* Ali clashes with Elias in King of the Ring quarterfinal action

* Chad Gable battles Andrade in King of the Ring Quarterfinal showdown

* Will Roman Reigns apologize to Daniel Bryan?

* Will Kofi Kingston be out for payback after Orton’s vicious attack?

* What will be the fallout of Bayley’s shocking attack on Becky Lynch?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.