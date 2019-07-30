Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

SmackDown is set to feature the return of hometown star WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who will host King’s Court with another returning Hall of Famer – Trish Stratus. Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler plus a non-title match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Elias and Drew McIntyre has also been announced. 205 Live is set to feature Mike Kanellis vs. 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick in an Unsanctioned Match, plus The Singh Brothers vs. Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* “The King’s Court” returns as Jerry “The King” Lawler welcomes special guest Trish Stratus

* Finn Bálor is out to teach Dolph Ziggler some respect

* The New Day to go head-to-head with Drew McIntyre & Elias

