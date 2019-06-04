Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas with the final hype for WWE Super ShowDown.

SmackDown will feature the first blue brand appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. The Undertaker is advertised locally, but not announced by WWE. SmackDown is also scheduled to feature an interview with Lars Sullivan, plus “A Moment of Bliss” with host Alexa Bliss and guest SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Goldberg comes to SmackDown LIVE for the first time ever

* “A Moment of Bliss” with special guest SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

* Lars Sullivan to give an exclusive interview

* Will Roman Reigns be out for payback?

* Will Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler butt heads before Super ShowDown?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.