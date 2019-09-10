Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from Madison Square Garden in New York City with the final hype for WWE Clash of Champions.

SmackDown will feature the return of The Undertaker, plus the final King of the Ring quarterfinals match with Chad Gable vs. Elias. WWE is also teasing appearances by Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. 205 Live will feature Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo, plus Jack Gallagher and a mystery partner vs. Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* The Undertaker returns to SmackDown LIVE

* Kofi Kingston’s journey brings him back to Madison Square Garden

* Chad Gable looks to continue impressive King of the Ring run against Elias

* Will Roman Reigns pay back Erick Rowan for last week’s surprise attack?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.