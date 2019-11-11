Tonight’s taped WWE RAW episode will feature more build for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

This RAW episode was taped last Friday from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings. WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s episode:

* Seth Rollins named first member of Team Raw ahead of Survivor Series

* Becky Lynch to open Raw and address upcoming Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series

* The Kabuki Warriors will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

* Lana is set to unveil a shocking confession on Raw

Below is the full non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s show:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sin Cara

* Handicap Match: R-Truth vs. The Singh Brothers for Samir Singh’s WWE 24/7 Title

* Seth Rollins vs. WWE UK Champion WALTER in a non-title match

* Andrade vs. Cedric Alexander

* Erick Rowan vs. a local enhancement talent

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews is a non-title match

* Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet and a mystery partner vs. The OC in the main event

* Appearances by Lana, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, and others

Stay tuned for RAW updates and remember to join us for live coverage of tonight’s USA Network broadcast at 8pm ET.