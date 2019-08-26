Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

RAW will feature first round King of the Ring tournament matches with The Miz vs. Baron Corbin and Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre. RAW will also feature SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, plus Sasha Banks vs. Natalya and new RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman & WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Ricochet faces Drew McIntyre in King of the Ring clash

* The Miz squares off against Baron Corbin in first-round King of the Ring bout

* Bayley takes on Nikki Cross following “A Moment of Bliss” interruption

* Can Sasha Banks’ rampage be stopped?

* Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman bring the Raw Tag Team Titles to New Orleans

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.