Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from Madison Square Garden in New York City with the final red brand build for Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

WWE has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s return to MSG – Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match, Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik, a King of the Ring Quarterfinals Triple Threat with Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin, plus WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin moderating the Clash of Champions Universal Title match contract signing between RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to moderate Universal Championship contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

* Raw King of the Ring Semifinal Match becomes a Triple Threat

* The battle of WWE’s Four Horsewomen

* Rey Mysterio returns to action against Gran Metalik

* Cedric Alexander looks for payback against AJ Styles

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.