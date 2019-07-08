Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ with the final red brand hype for WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE has announced a double main event for tonight – Andrade and Zelina Vega vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, plus Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. Shane has banned The Undertaker from the building and he will be removed from Sunday’s match if he interferes. WWE has also announced that Rey Mysterio will return on tonight’s show.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s go-home RAW:

* Andrade & Zelina Vega throw down the gauntlet

* Is The Club taking over the red brand?

* Roman Reigns & mystery partner to face Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre before No Holds Barred Tag Team showdown at Extreme Rules

* Rey Mysterio returns to Raw this Monday night

* R-Truth wants his “baby” back!

* Will “Jealous” Joe get payback against the WWE Champion?

* What’s next for Braun Strowman after Falls Count Anywhere Match incident?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.