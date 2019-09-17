Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as the fallout from Clash of Champions continues.

Announced for SmackDown is six-man action with The New Day vs. Randy Orton and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, plus Baron Corbin’s King of the Ring coronation, Shane McMahon addressing the firing of Kevin Owens, plus a sitdown interview with Erick Rowan.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* The New Day meet Randy Orton & The Revival in Six-Man Tag Team Match

* King Corbin ready for his coronation

* Erick Rowan sits down for interview after Clash of Champions reunion

* Shane McMahon to address firing of Kevin Owens

* Will Bayley’s dirty victory over Charlotte Flair catch up to her?

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.