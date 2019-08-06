Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the final hype for WWE SummerSlam.

WWE has announced that tonight’s SmackDown will feature WWE Champion Kofi Kingston responding to Randy Orton, plus Shane McMahon will appear on The Kevin Owens Show. It was also noted that Roman Reigns will appear for a follow-up to last night’s car attack angle on RAW.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Kevin Owens invites Shane McMahon to “The Kevin Owens Show”

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to respond to Randy Orton in exclusive interview

* Who tried to run down Roman Reigns?

* Will Aleister Black respond to Sami Zayn’s challenge?

* Is Charlotte Flair ready for Trish Stratus?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.