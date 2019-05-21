Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island with fallout from WWE Money In the Bank.

SmackDown will open with The New Day hosting a “welcome back” celebration for Big E. Roman Reigns vs. Elias will take place in a MITB rematch and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will give an exclusive interview. WWE is also teasing that 24/7 Champion R-Truth will appear. Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature The Singh Brothers vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* The New Day present Big E’s Welcome Back Celebration

* What will SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley say in exclusive interview?

* Roman Reigns and Elias clash in a WWE Money in the Bank rematch

* Who will bring the 24/7 Championship to SmackDown LIVE?

* Will Daniel Bryan’s tag team revolution continue?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.