Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with the beginning of the 2019 WWE Draft.

Tonight’s show will open with Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a non-title match. The winner will get the first overall Draft pick for the brand they’re fighting for – Reigns for SmackDown, Rollins for RAW. SmackDown will also feature Bayley vs. new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a rematch from Hell In a Cell.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX:

* Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to face off on SmackDown for number one pick

* Charlotte Flair and Bayley to collide tonight for SmackDown Women’s Title in WWE Hell in a Cell rematch

* WWE Draft begins with Friday Night SmackDown on FOX

* What’s next for Kevin Owens after his Ladder Match win?

* What Raw Superstar is destined for SmackDown glory?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.