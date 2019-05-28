Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the road to Super ShowDown continues.

Matches announced for tonight’s SmackDown include SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans in a non-title match, plus WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens in another non-title match. Owens will also host Dolph Ziggler on the latest edition of The Kevin Owens Show. WWE is also advertising that Roman Reigns will respond to Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. No matches for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode are being advertised, but we will keep you updated.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Kofi Kingston to clash with Kevin Owens

* Dolph Ziggler to appear on “The Kevin Owens Show”

* Bayley goes one-on-one with Raw’s Lacey Evans

* How will Roman Reigns respond to Shane McMahon and his “insurance policy”?

* Can R-Truth make it through another night as 24/7 Champion?

