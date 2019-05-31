All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is currently estimated at drawing around 98,000 buys, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This number includes buys from TV and digital pay-per-view, with close to a 50/50 split between the two platforms.

To compare, the All In event from 2018 reportedly drew around 55,000 pay-per-view buys.

The Observer noted that around 2/3 of the Double Or Nothing buys came from the United States. The UK came in at a strong second, followed by Australia, Germany and Canada. With replay buys, Double Or Nothing should top ECW’s best pay-per-view, which drew 99,000 buys, and become the biggest pay-per-view in pro wrestling history that was not produced by WWE or WCW. The Observer noted that Impact Wrestling/TNA only did half the buys that Double Or Nothing did in its 16 years, and they only did that a few times, and never came close to beating the number.

Regarding online interest in Double Or Nothing, AEW was the second most-searched item on Google Trends for Saturday night, topping 220,000 searches, trailing only the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. All In, New Japan Tokyo Dome shows and the ROH/NJPW Madison Square Garden show never cracked the top 20 trends list. WWE NXT as only broke the top 20 once, when it hit 50,000 for the recent NXT “Takeover: New York” event. The AEW interest on Saturday night beat the last UFC show by 12% and WWE Money In the Bank by 35%. When it came to second-day interest, Double Or Nothing more than quadrupled Money In the Bank and was more than six times greater than UFC 237.