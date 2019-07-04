Last Saturday’s AEW Fyter Fest event from Daytona Beach, FL reportedly drew around 140,000 people to the free stream on BR Live, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. This number would have been the average minute rating or the TV rating.

Meltzer also reported that around 300,000 – 350,000 people (not counting people twice) signed into BR Live at some point during the show. It’s estimated that the event also brought around 300,000 new subscribers to BR Live, likely just under.

The numbers for the event were considered a success and exceeded internal expectations as AEW’s initial goal was said to be 110,000 sign-ups to BR Live.

Fyter Fest reportedly drew 4,200 paid fans to the Ocean Center last Saturday night, with 5,000 fans reported to be in the building.

AEW’s first event back in May, Double Or Nothing, reportedly drew between 99,000 and 113,000 pay-per-view buys at $50 each in the United States. AEW will return to BR Live with Fight for the Fallen on Saturday, July 13 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. The event will air free in the United States and Canada on BR Live. It will air on FITE.TV internationally for $12.99 or £8.99.