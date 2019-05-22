It’s looking more and more like Brock Lesnar will cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. It is expected that the ‘Beast Incarnate’ will cash in at WWE Super ShowDown from Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Lesnar is currently scheduled to announce his cash-in decision on Monday’s RAW. He may then return for the final episode before Super ShowDown, which would be the June 3 episode, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that Lesnar will then work Super ShowDown, but after that we likely won’t see him until around SummerSlam time in August, to set up his match for that pay-per-view.

The plan has been for Lesnar to face Rollins at Saudi Arabia, as far back as around WrestleMania 35 time. It is possible that WWE announces Lesnar vs. Rollins as a regular match, and have him keep the briefcase, but that seems unlikely. There has been speculation on Lesnar keeping the briefcase for some time, but word is that he will cash in for Super ShowDown.

There had also been some speculation on Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, but it’s now confirmed that Kofi will defend against Dolph Ziggler at Super ShowDown. It’s interesting that WWE went ahead and announced Ziggler vs. Lesnar when they are teasing Lesnar’s announcement on Rollins or Kingston for Monday’s RAW. As noted, Ziggler’s return was a late decision because Kevin Owens turned down the return to Saudi Arabia. Owens vs. Kingston was originally scheduled for Super ShowDown.