AEW’s All Out pay-per-view drew around 28,000 buys on standard TV pay-per-view in the United States, which would not include B/R Live, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The number was down 20% from the early TV pay-per-view numbers for AEW Double Or Nothing, which was estimated at 35,000 buys a few days after the event ended. Double Or Nothing ended up at 39,000 US TV PPV buys, which could indicate that All Out will have another 10-12% added to the number of buys when all is said and done.

The Observer adds that streaming pay-per-view numbers in the United States on B/R Live were up from Double Or Nothing, but it’s not known by how much yet. TNT’s one-hour All Out preview show on Friday night pushed B/R Live as the way to watch the event, instead of traditional pay-per-view, so it makes sense that the B/R Live numbers would be up. That indicates around 100,000 total buys for All Out, which would be down 10% from Double Or Nothing, which is estimated at 111,000 buys.

It was also noted that the worldwide numbers for Fite TV were down, while ITV Box Office pay-per-view numbers in the UK were up, although those numbers were not available yet.

For both TV pay-per-view and B/R Live viewings, an estimated 46% of fans ordering All Out had ordered Double Or Nothing, which means an estimated 54% did not order the event.

All Out drew a sold out crowd of around 10,500 fans to the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago. The event sold out in just 15 minutes back in June.

It was announced in September 2018 that the All In pay-per-view drew 11,263 fans to the same arena. All In, which was the successful event that led to the creation of AEW, had reportedly garnered an estimated 50-55,000 pay-per-view buys.