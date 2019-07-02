As noted earlier via Wrestling Observer Radio, new WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman reportedly had “his fingerprints” all over last night’s RAW episode, with most of the material going through him, but this was not 100% Heyman’s show. This was a “very heavy Paul Heyman” episode, essentially his first as the new Executive Director of the red brand, but he wasn’t the main one running things yet. Vince McMahon and red brand head writer Ed Koskey were the main ones discussing the show at the big production meeting for this week’s RAW, not Heyman.

In an update, Wade Keller of PW Torch (H/T WrestleTalk) reports that Heyman sat next to Vince in the Gorilla Position for the entirety of last night’s episode.

There was said to be no friction or heat between the two, and word from RAW was that Heyman and Vince worked together just fine. Some of the top segments from this week’s RAW were pulled off with a combination of both of their styles.