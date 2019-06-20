WWE has not officially announced their return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but they could end up needing split crews for the show.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter points to how the Saudis have asked for dates on Fridays, and WWE starts running live SmackDown episodes on Friday nights for Fox beginning October 4.

WWE currently has a Fox SmackDown episode scheduled for Friday, November 1 in Newark, New Jersey. This is the same date that WWE will reportedly return to the Kingdom for another big event at King Saad University Stadium in Riyadh.

There’s no word yet on if WWE will use split crews on November 1, or if they will change the date for their return to Saudi Arabia. Several of the SmackDown Superstars would likely be booked for the unnamed show in Saudi. We could have confirmation soon as the return to the Kingdom should be announced this summer.