NXT Commentator Mauro Ranallo recently announced that next week’s episode will be airing with ‘limited commercial interruption.’

Next week will obviously be the first night of the new ‘Wednesday Night War.’ AEW will be debuting on the TNT Network going head to head with NXT on the USA Network.

This will be one of the most significant nights in modern pro wrestling history. Both companies will be hoping to take the ratings in the first week and this move from WWE is obviously an attempt to keep viewership locked to USA on the night.

