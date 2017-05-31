Nia Jax Knocks RAW Brand, Tommaso Ciampa – NXT Note For Tonight, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Atlanta:

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT will feature an appearance by Tommaso Ciampa as he addresses the attack on Johnny Gargano at “Takeover: Chicago” earlier this month. WWE posted this teaser for tonight:

The tears have mostly dried by now, but the sadness that accompanied Tommaso Ciampa’s betrayal of Johnny Gargano still lingers. Rarely does a Superstar’s actions strike at the heart of the NXT Universe the way Ciampa’s attack on Gargano did, and everyone — from NXT management to ticketholders — wants answers. How is Gargano recovering after the vicious ambush? What is Ciampa’s medical status, given the talk that he, too, suffered an injury in Chicago? And perhaps most important of all: Why did Ciampa turn his back on his best friend, bringing a sudden and tragic demise to the beloved #DIY? Perhaps the NXT Universe will get answers to at least some of those questions tonight at 8/7 C when NXT streams on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Nia Jax took to Twitter and knocked her own brand when commenting on the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the SmackDown MITB pay-per-view next month. She tweeted the following, knocking RAW for how they use their women’s division: