NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis recently spoke with Daily DDT. The conversation involved the revelation that Aldis had received an offer from AEW, but he decided to turn it down.

“I’ll tell you the truth: I was made an offer by AEW,” Aldis revealed. “I counter-offered with, ‘I’d like to be able to do both.’ (NWA) I’d like to work with them because obviously I have great admiration for Cody and the Bucks for what they’ve been able to do. But I wasn’t prepared to walk away from the two years of work I’ve done with the NWA. And that was that. I left it open with, ‘If you can find a way to keep doing this and do your show, I’ll do your show.'”

Aldis elaborated further, saying that “they essentially wanted to offer me a contract and have me walk away from what I’m doing here and I said that doesn’t make any sense to me. Really, there’s no reason to. It’s just a hangover from the way things have always been done. Obviously, we hear this ‘Change the World’ phrase a lot, but that was my pitch to them. ‘If you really want to change the world, why can’t we do that?'”