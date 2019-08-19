Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks took to Twitter today and responded to the report on WWE NXT premiering on the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18.

Jackson wrote, “We aren’t scared.”

Nick also responded to a fan who joked that WWE would be dropping a new series called “Being The NXT” to play off the “Being The Elite” series. He wrote, “Haha tell me about it.”

Matt made another tweet on Sunday that fans believe was related to the AEW vs. WWE war. He wrote, “Bring it on.”

As noted, WWE wanted to “get the jump” on AEW’s October 2 premiere on TNT, which is why they are taking the NXT brand to USA on Wednesday, September 18. The Wednesday Night War will kick off just a few weeks later when AEW’s weekly TV show premieres.

You can see Nick’s related tweets below:

