The Bella Twins appeared NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and Nikki Bella talked about announcing her retirement from the WWE ring in 2018.

Nikki said she wanted to return with sister Brie Bella, who was busy being a mom, to go for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, but she found out about more health issues after going to the doctor for a check-up. Those tests revealed that Nikki had a herniated disc in her neck, above where she had the neck surgery that she made a comeback from last year.

Nikki also revealed that they discovered a cyst on her brain. She said, “So, they were like, ‘You’re done. No more.’ I didn’t get a choice, which sucks.”

You can see video from last night’s appearance above.