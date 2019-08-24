Nikki Cross recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Alexa Bliss. The pair won the titles on the August 5th RAW from Pittsburgh. They defeated the Iconics, Kabuki Warriors and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville in a 4-way elimination match to win the titles.

Cross recently sat down with Ronda Rousey’s website to discuss teaming with Bliss and her time with the Sanity stable. “Working with those guys [Sanity] was such an amazing experience because, obviously, I was working … alongside my husband, which is always fun. He’s also got such a fantastic mind [for the business]. And then I was working with [Alexander Wolfe], who’s a really, really good friend of mine. Working with him was amazing because he’s got such a creative mind. He would help me in so many different ways. And then there was Eric Young, and … all three guys have been in the business for such a long time.”

Nikki then discussed her team with Bliss. “Me and Alexa discovered that we have really good chemistry, in terms of [how] our personas very much bounce off each other very well. And we just have so much fun together—we’re having a lot of fun right now. Like I was just saying … anything where we just get to show different elements of the characters—which people might not have necessarily seen before—there’s nothing more exciting than that to me. I think a lot of people are enjoying that. I think people are really compelled by it. They’re intrigued by it and I’m excited to see what’s next.”