New Japan has announced the full card for the upcoming Power Struggle event on November 3 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka.

The ‘Road To’ shows have now finished and the card stacks up as follows:

Jay White (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match)

Will Ospreay (c) vs. BUSHI (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match)

KENTA (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight Championship Match)

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. SHO and YOH (Super Junior Tag League Final)

Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi

EVIL, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi vs. Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki, and Zack Sabre Jr.

Robbie Eagles and Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi and Yuya Uemura vs. Volador Jr., Titan, TJP, and Clark Connors

