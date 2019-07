NJPW’s G1 Climax continues this weekend with some stacked shows. Sunday’s event takes place from Ota City General Gymnasium and will feature some massive bouts from A Block.

Here’s the full card for the event:

HEIWA Presents G1 CLIMAX 29 Ota City General Gymnasium, Tokyo

Juice Robinson & Toa Henare & Yota Tsuji vs. Hirooki Goto & Tomoaki Honma & Uemura,

Jeff Cobb & Ren Narita vs. Jon Moxley & Shota Umino

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Jay White & Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens

Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi & BUSHI vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

A BLOCK MATCHES