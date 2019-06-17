New Japan Pro-Wrestling has just announced the full schedule for 2019’s G1 Climax tournament.

Opening day in Dallas, Texas on July 6th features a double main event of Kota Ibushi versus KENTA and Hiroshi Tanahashi versus Kazuchika Okada. In the final day of the round robin for the A Block, August 10th, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada takes on Kota Ibushi. The following day, a never before seen match between Jay White and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito will round out the B Block competition.

All G1 Climax block matches have a time limit of 30 minutes except the Final, which has no limit. Wrestlers gain 2 points per win and a time limit draw provides 1 point to both wrestlers. The wrestler with the most points in each block moves in to the Final. If there is a tie for the most points within a Block, the winner of the match between the tied wrestlers moves on to the Final.

The G1 Climax winner typically challenges for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the following year’s Wrestle Kingdom. If the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion wins the tournament, they are likely to choose a Wrestle Kingdom challenger.

The entire G1 Climax is available to watch live worldwide on NJPW World,

with the exception of Day 1 in Dallas, Texas, which can be watched live on NJPW World by all subscribers outside of the United States. American NJPW viewers can only view Day 1 live on AXS TV. It will also be uploaded on a slight delay to NJPW World for American subscribers to watch.

Note that the matches are not necessarily listed in the order that they will occur on each event.

*Credit to our friends at SEScoops for the roundup

Day 1: July 6 @ American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

3PM Pacific, 5PM Central, 6PM Eastern, 11PM UK, 8AM East Australia

A Block

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale

SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada

Day 2: July 13 @ Tokyo

2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia

B Block

Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi

Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Jay White

Jon Moxley vs. Taichi

Day 3: July 14 @ Tokyo

(7/13) 11PM Pacific, 2AM Eastern, 7AM UK, 4PM East Australia

A Block

Will Ospreay vs. SANADA

Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kota Ibushi vs. EVIL

Lance Archer vs. Bad Luck Fale

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA

Day 4: July 15 @ Sapporo

2AM Pacific, 5AM Eastern, 10AM UK, 7PM East Australia

B Block

Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi

Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White

Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley

Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

Day 5: July 18 @ Tokyo

2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia

A Block

KENTA vs. Lance Archer

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

EVIL vs. SANADA

Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay

Day 6: July 19 @ Tokyo

2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia

B Block

Juice Robinson vs. Jeff Cobb

Toru Yano vs. Jay White

Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito

Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley

Day 7: July 20 @ Tokyo

2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia

A Block

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Luck Fale

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Lance Archer

Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA

KENTA vs. EVIL

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Day 8: July 24 @ Hiroshima

2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia

B Block

Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano

Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi

Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White

Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito

Day 9: July 27 @ Nagoya

2AM Pacific, 5AM Eastern, 10AM UK, 7PM East Australia

A Block

Kota Ibushi vs. Lance Archer

Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale

EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA

Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA

Day 10: July 28 @ Nagoya

12AM Pacific, 3AM Eastern, 8AM UK, 5PM East Australia

B Block

Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi

Shingo Takagi vs. Jay White

Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley

Day 11: July 30 @ Takamatsu

3AM Pacific, 6AM Eastern, 11AM UK, 8PM East Australia

A Block

Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale

Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

KENTA vs. SANADA

Day 12: August 1 @ Fukuoka

2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia

B Block

Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi

Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hirooki Goto

Toru Yano vs. Jon Moxley

Taichi vs. Jay White

Day 13: August 3 @ Osaka

1AM Pacific, 4AM Eastern, 9AM UK, 6PM East Australia

A Block

KENTA vs. Bad Luck Fale

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lance Archer

Will Ospreay vs. EVIL

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi

Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA

Day 14: August 4 @ Osaka

(8/3) 11PM Pacific, 2AM Eastern, 7AM UK, 4PM East Australia

B Block

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

Juice Robinson vs. Taichi

Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

Tetsuya Naito vs. Shingo Takagi

Day 15: August 7 @ Hamamatsu

2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia

A Block

SANADA vs. Lance Archer

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale

Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Will Ospreay vs. KENTA

Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL

Day 16: August 8 @ Yokohama

2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia

B Block

Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito

Hirooki Goto vs. Jon Moxley

Juice Robinson vs. Jay White

Toru Yano vs. Taichi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi

Day 17: August 10 @ Tokyo

2AM Pacific, 5AM Eastern, 10AM UK, 7PM East Australia

A Block

KENTA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

EVIL vs. Lance Archer

SANADA vs. Bad Luck Fale

Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

Day 18: August 11 @ Tokyo

2AM Pacific, 5AM Eastern, 10AM UK, 7PM East Australia

B Block

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi

Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi

Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb

Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White

Day 19: August 12 @ Tokyo

(8/11) 11PM Pacific, 2AM Eastern, 7AM UK, 4PM East Australia

Final: A Block Winner vs. B Block Winner