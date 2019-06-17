New Japan Pro-Wrestling has just announced the full schedule for 2019’s G1 Climax tournament.
Opening day in Dallas, Texas on July 6th features a double main event of Kota Ibushi versus KENTA and Hiroshi Tanahashi versus Kazuchika Okada. In the final day of the round robin for the A Block, August 10th, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada takes on Kota Ibushi. The following day, a never before seen match between Jay White and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito will round out the B Block competition.
All G1 Climax block matches have a time limit of 30 minutes except the Final, which has no limit. Wrestlers gain 2 points per win and a time limit draw provides 1 point to both wrestlers. The wrestler with the most points in each block moves in to the Final. If there is a tie for the most points within a Block, the winner of the match between the tied wrestlers moves on to the Final.
The G1 Climax winner typically challenges for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the following year’s Wrestle Kingdom. If the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion wins the tournament, they are likely to choose a Wrestle Kingdom challenger.
The entire G1 Climax is available to watch live worldwide on NJPW World,
with the exception of Day 1 in Dallas, Texas, which can be watched live on NJPW World by all subscribers outside of the United States. American NJPW viewers can only view Day 1 live on AXS TV. It will also be uploaded on a slight delay to NJPW World for American subscribers to watch.
Note that the matches are not necessarily listed in the order that they will occur on each event.
Day 1: July 6 @ American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
3PM Pacific, 5PM Central, 6PM Eastern, 11PM UK, 8AM East Australia
A Block
Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer
EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale
SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada
Day 2: July 13 @ Tokyo
2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia
B Block
Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi
Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb
Hirooki Goto vs. Jay White
Jon Moxley vs. Taichi
Day 3: July 14 @ Tokyo
(7/13) 11PM Pacific, 2AM Eastern, 7AM UK, 4PM East Australia
A Block
Will Ospreay vs. SANADA
Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Kota Ibushi vs. EVIL
Lance Archer vs. Bad Luck Fale
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA
Day 4: July 15 @ Sapporo
2AM Pacific, 5AM Eastern, 10AM UK, 7PM East Australia
B Block
Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi
Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White
Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley
Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi
Day 5: July 18 @ Tokyo
2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia
A Block
KENTA vs. Lance Archer
Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
EVIL vs. SANADA
Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay
Day 6: July 19 @ Tokyo
2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia
B Block
Juice Robinson vs. Jeff Cobb
Toru Yano vs. Jay White
Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito
Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley
Day 7: July 20 @ Tokyo
2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia
A Block
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Luck Fale
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Lance Archer
Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA
KENTA vs. EVIL
Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
Day 8: July 24 @ Hiroshima
2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia
B Block
Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano
Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi
Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White
Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito
Day 9: July 27 @ Nagoya
2AM Pacific, 5AM Eastern, 10AM UK, 7PM East Australia
A Block
Kota Ibushi vs. Lance Archer
Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale
EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA
Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA
Day 10: July 28 @ Nagoya
12AM Pacific, 3AM Eastern, 8AM UK, 5PM East Australia
B Block
Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi
Shingo Takagi vs. Jay White
Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano
Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley
Day 11: July 30 @ Takamatsu
3AM Pacific, 6AM Eastern, 11AM UK, 8PM East Australia
A Block
Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale
Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL
Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
KENTA vs. SANADA
Day 12: August 1 @ Fukuoka
2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia
B Block
Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi
Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hirooki Goto
Toru Yano vs. Jon Moxley
Taichi vs. Jay White
Day 13: August 3 @ Osaka
1AM Pacific, 4AM Eastern, 9AM UK, 6PM East Australia
A Block
KENTA vs. Bad Luck Fale
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lance Archer
Will Ospreay vs. EVIL
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi
Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA
Day 14: August 4 @ Osaka
(8/3) 11PM Pacific, 2AM Eastern, 7AM UK, 4PM East Australia
B Block
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano
Juice Robinson vs. Taichi
Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
Jon Moxley vs. Jay White
Tetsuya Naito vs. Shingo Takagi
Day 15: August 7 @ Hamamatsu
2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia
A Block
SANADA vs. Lance Archer
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale
Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Will Ospreay vs. KENTA
Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL
Day 16: August 8 @ Yokohama
2:30AM Pacific, 5:30AM Eastern, 10:30AM UK, 7:30PM East Australia
B Block
Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito
Hirooki Goto vs. Jon Moxley
Juice Robinson vs. Jay White
Toru Yano vs. Taichi
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi
Day 17: August 10 @ Tokyo
2AM Pacific, 5AM Eastern, 10AM UK, 7PM East Australia
A Block
KENTA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
EVIL vs. Lance Archer
SANADA vs. Bad Luck Fale
Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi
Day 18: August 11 @ Tokyo
2AM Pacific, 5AM Eastern, 10AM UK, 7PM East Australia
B Block
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi
Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi
Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb
Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley
Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White
Day 19: August 12 @ Tokyo
(8/11) 11PM Pacific, 2AM Eastern, 7AM UK, 4PM East Australia
Final: A Block Winner vs. B Block Winner