AEW star Kenny Omega will soon be making a return to the DDT promotion in Japan. Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer that Omega will be headed to Japan on November 3rd as “he was offered a match with DDT on their big show and took it.”

Meltzer also noted that “the reality is that New Japan has not called him to offer him any dates, unlike with Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.” There were reportedly talks of Omega being contacted by NJPW when the G1 Dallas show began selling poorly. It would however likely be nixed by AEW, who stopped Jon Moxley from Dallas, but he did perform in the rest of the G1 tournament.

There were reports when AEW first signed Omega that he would be able to work dates for New Japan. Although right now the relationship between the two companies is almost completely broken. New Japan were not happy when the major parts of their Bullet Club/Elite stable decided to jump ship and build their own promotion. NJPW have been attempting to gain more in-roads within the US market and now AEW appears to have taken a lot of their potential revenue. Especially with so many puro and Eastern stars appearing on AEW shows.