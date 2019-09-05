New Japan Pro Wrestling has made a change to one of their upcoming bouts. The Destruction In Beppu event will be taking place on September 15th. It has been confirmed that the match between Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI and Guerrillas of Destiny will now be for the gold.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions and they will be putting their belts on the line against the CHAOS members. This change of stipulation occurred due to a recent Road to Destruction event in Korakuen Hall. At that show YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero defeated G.O.D. and Jado. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa unsuccessfully attempted to get revenge when they lost the match.

Major change to Destruction in Beppu!

September 15 sees YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii take on GOD in what is now an IWGP Tag Team Championship match!https://t.co/rsy9zrft99#njpw #njdest pic.twitter.com/VSX3pBvLfD — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 5, 2019

