New Japan Pro Wrestling President Harold Meij was recently interviewed by Fox Sports. During the interview Meij discussed NJPW creating a subsidiary company over in the United States.

“One of the biggest handicaps we have is the time difference,” Meij admitted when discussing fans in the States. “We can’t do a lot of live events on US prime time—if we do one at 6 or 7 o’clock at night, it’s 3 o’clock in the morning in the US, depending on where you are. You’re not going to wake up, unless it’s a Wrestle Kingdom or something. Of course, you can still do near-live or streaming, but one of the biggest things is we need to create the understanding of what New Japan stands for.

Meij elaborated further, saying “the best way to do that is really like sampling. It’s a sampling marketing strategy. By doing smaller-scale shows in a lot of places, people can physically see what our product is like, come to love it and then join into the streaming service or watch the TV broadcast.”

