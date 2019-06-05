As seen above, New Japan Pro Wrestling has released a new “Rainmaker vs. Painmaker” promo from Chris Jericho to hype the weekend match against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion.

“Come out and play with Chris Jericho, come out and play with The Painmaker,” Jericho said, taunting Okada. Jericho then promised to knock Okada’s teeth down his throat, break his back, and capture the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

Dominion will air live from Osaka, Japan on Sunday, June 9 at 3am ET on FITE TV. Below is the current card:

IWGP Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

IWGP Intercontinental Title Match

Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Will Ospreay vs. Dragon Lee (c)

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi (c)